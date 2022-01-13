Barring no further complications, the elevator at the Lamar County Courthouse should be operational by the end of the month and cleanup of flood damage caused by an early January pipe burst complete by the end of the week.
That’s the information Lamar County Commissioners received earlier this week during a meeting that saw the court support a $350,000 grant application for the Petty Water & Sewer Co., a nonprofit agency that supplies the Petty community in southwestern Lamar County, and proclaim Jan. 23-29 as Lamar County School Choice Week.
“Potentially, we should be out of here by Friday,” ServPro representative Jonathan Rodgers said of the cleanup process from the freeze. “The only thing that should be left is your selection of a contractor to perform repairs and us working with the insurance company with their estimate.”
About elevator repairs, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said he has been in touch with the company in charge of repairs and learned that three of the four electrical panels needed to be replaced are available and the fourth will need to be ordered.
“There is always the possibility when the technician installs those components that they find something that they were unable to find before because of the amount of water that went through the shaft,” Bell said. “Hopefully they will have it up and running by the end of the month.”
Petty Water & Sewer Co. president Wylie Hokett explained the difficulty his community faces with its water system that has been in place for 60 years.
“We have so many leaks in there that it’s unreal,” Hokett said about the system that supplies about 60 residents. “We have people who want to build in Petty because we have a wonderful place to live, but we can’t allow more homes unless we get this system replaced.”
Monday’s court action gave assurance that the county would support the $350,000 grant application with the Texas Department of Agriculture Community Development Block Grant Program in the upcoming 2023-24 application period with the county acting as a pass-through agency only at no cost to the county for a required 5% local match, or $17,500.
Lamar County resident Charles Edwards spoke in favor of the court’s action in recognizing Jan. 23-29 at Lamar County School Choice Week.
“I appreciate this proclamation and the availability of choice available for families,” Edwards said. “We have a responsibility as parents to teach our children, and as in many ways that we can offer that, from public schools to charter schools, private schools and home-schooling maintains that availability of choice is vital to us as a democracy.”
In other action, commissioners indicated the county would participate in a new housing program initiated by the City of Paris, approved the development of a two-acre tract for new houses in Powderly and accepted a single bid from Randy and Marsha Upchurch for a 20-year lease at $101 a year for two acres adjacent to their property at 9216 FM 195.
The court also approved a $100,000 contract with Bobby Smallwood Construction for roof replacement at the Lamar County Jail, approved ticket-writing software for constables and an undermount cash drawer for the county clerk’s office. Other actions included the receipt of required documentation from the tax-assessor/collector office along with a $2,000 donation from Adopt-a-Cop for the sheriff’s office and $28,206 in insurance proceeds for damage to the county-owned Red Cross Building on North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.