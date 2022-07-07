Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing has issued a burn ban Wednesday for within the city limit while the Red River commissioners may declare a burn ban for the county when they meet Monday.
The city burn ban prohibits outdoor burning and will remain in effect until notice from the city that it has been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.