CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners voted to approve last week’s purchase of air scrubbers for the county jail Monday during a meeting in the Courthouse Annex.
“It was an emergency, so I told them to go ahead and buy them,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
The emergency stems from Covid-19 cases showing up in the county jail last week, Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell told commissioners before the vote to approve the purchase.
“The only reason we got them is because we needed something right then,” he said.
The county jail is closed to the public, and the air scrubbers that remove particles such as mold, dust and other contaminants are now operating near the cells, he said.
The county spent $15,885 for two large air scrubbers and two small ones that can be used in transporting prisoners or in offices.
The sheriff’s office also requested that the county lease a License Plate Reader to gather leads on criminal activity around the area.
“It will help deter crime once we get the word out that it is here,” Chief Deputy Michael Pace said.
But Williamson and others wondered where the money would come from for the readers at an annual fee of $2,500 per unit and an installation fee of $250 each.
Jasmine Norton, of Flock Safety Co., said some cities in Texas and California are using money from the American Rescue Plan.
But Williamson had doubts about the federal plan approving funding for the devices and said it could be as long as four years before the county would know if the act would fund such a purchase. The commission decided to table any action on the lease of the readers.
Commissioners also voted to increase the pay of the chief dispatchers in the sheriff’s office.
