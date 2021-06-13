Everett Elementary Principal Lora Sanders has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fourth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
Second-grade: Addison Annett, Andrew Applegate, Elijah Applegate, James Blanton, Vallen Brown, Walker Callaway, Mackenzie Cecil, Jeetzel Cervantes, James Cleere, Josiah Cortes, Kain Davis, Jeremy Doughty, Easton Farrell, Brylen Felker, Joe Fortenberry, Raymond Hightower, Adley House, Carter Jones, Addison Kuykendall, Levi Lyons, Adrian Patino, Isabel Quezada, Martin Quiroz, Easton Reams, Paizley Resendiz, Niya Rick, Mason Scoggins, Rylee Slater, Kendall Spencer, Benjamin Stone, Cora Sullivan, Kara Walker and Skyler Weekley.
Third-grade: Presley Brasseux, Kallen Craig, Kinsley Crowell, Jacob Doughty, Landon Easton, Elliot Edwards, Andrew Harris, Haley Hughes, Kate Hughes, Akshath Kandadi, Phanuel Kwetey, Cassidy Lee, Gwyneth Mcclure, Baylee Mccormack, Krista Miles, Andrie Musgrove, Alyvia Norwood, Elliot Olivares, Gabriela Osburn, Caylee Payne, Lukas Reaves, Kolter Smock, Marion Spencer, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Levi Vanderburg, Evelyn Walker, Ella Ward, Lawson Whitley, Jacob Williams, Layla Woodard and Legend Woodard.
