HONEY GROVE — A selection issue when ordering an absentee ballot has led to some confusion among voters in Honey Grove ISD, according to Superintendent Todd Morrison.
In his report to trustees during their Monday meeting, Morrison said anyone requesting an absentee ballot was asked to choose between “yearly” and “Nov. 3,” and most voters were choosing “Nov. 3” because that’s the date of the general election. The problem, he said, is selecting “Nov. 3” only gets voters federal and state level ballots, not ballots for local government races, including the school district. In order to receive all the ballots, a voter must select “yearly,” he said.
The issue came about because many local elections scheduled for earlier this year were postponed until Nov. 3 as the Covid-19 health pandemic began. Honey Grove ISD has three candidates running for two seats, including incumbent Caleb Tindell and newcomers Amber Mayberry and Greg Beavers. Each term is for three years. A mail-in ballot must be requested by Oct. 23.
Voters who ordered absentee ballots may vote in person if they do not use their absentee ballots. Early voting starts today, and Honey Grove ISD has voters in both Fannin and Lamar counties. In Fannin County, early voting may done in person at the Armory/Civic Center 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham. Voting hours include 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday, and again Oct. 19-25, Oct. 26, and Oct. 28-30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 22 and 27.
Lamary County voters may cast early ballots at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave in Paris. Early voting opens today and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24.
In other business, Morrison told trustees the number of remote students has been reduced to 8% of the student body, down from about 13%. The 8% figure includes several children who are quarantined due to possible exposure to Covid-19, he said. The district reported two positive cases, both in students, since the start of the school year.
Morrison said he spoke with all remote learner caregivers to discuss bringing students back to school. If the district requires remote learners to return, the move would apply to all but about 10 medically fragile students or students living with medically fragile caregivers. Morrison said some caregivers opted for remote learning because it works for their schedule, but some remote learners are falling behind their in-class peers.
Although teachers would be elated to do away with remote learning, there are other considerations, Morrison said. Killing the program could prompt some parents to seek other remote learning opportunities. If one-quarter of the students in remote classrooms refused the district’s mandate and decided to enroll elsewhere, it would cost the district about 10 students. Because schools receive funding based on enrollment, the financial impact to the district would be between $60,000 and $70,000, Morrison said.
Superintendents countywide agreed not to take each other’s remote learning students as transfers if the only reason for transfer is to continue remote learning, Morrison said. However, other options exist, including home schooling and statewide online charter schools. The superintendent told trustees he wants to work with caregivers to help them understand how in-class can benefit failing remote learners.
Trustees also heard of upcoming changes for the basketball season, mainly on how the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines will affect audience size. Morrison said a gym’s capacity limit — 50% of full capacity — will include the number of student athletes and staff, as well as visiting supporters. Districts are likely to develop a blanket number of available tickets based on the smallest school district’s capacity to ensure games are not oversold. All in the audience will be required to wear masks, he said.
Also on Monday, trustees: approved August tax collections and September expenditures; approved a $300 bid from Louis Loftice for the 2002 salvage school bus; and approved the annual improvement plans for each campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.