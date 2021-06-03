Fifteen people filled the room at the inaugural meeting of the Texas Federation of Republican Women’s local chapter May 27.
The meeting opened with a presentation from Kristi Atontick about the benefits of joining the statewide organization.
“The first thing I will tell you is to be a part of a larger organization offers you so many resources and right off the bat you get membership at the state level and the national level, and with that comes online training, in-person training, and then the opportunity to work side by side with women just like you from all over the state,” Atontick said.
She also told stories of conferences and unified efforts to make phone calls and block walking.
As the first order of business, the group voted to organize and join the national and statewide organizations. There was a single dissenting vote, although it was later determined to be a misunderstanding of the motion.
The group voted to set annual dues at $50 for full members, $25 of which will be sent to the national and state TFRW organization. For associate members, including men, children under 18, and members of other chapters, dues were set at $20 annually. The associate member dues would stay in the county and the local organization.
Three officers were elected to lead the organization, including President Cynthia Tims, Vice President Laura Janes and Treasurer Sally Parker. The secretary position was left unfilled.
“My kids are growing up, and I want them to experience the America I did,” Tims said on starting the organization. “Or at least as close to it as we can try to pull back that’s been taken away. And we know that the administration that’s in effect right now is rapidly changing everything. And I feel in my heart and soul, and my red, white and blue blood that we have a window to try to do all we can intelligently and organize to try and stop that,” Tims said.
The other two elected officers spoke to their new positions as well.
“I was very interested in joining the organization. I’m telling you it’s from my heart and that is backed by God, our country, and we are going to get our country back,” Janes said.
“I am one that wants the country back. I missed our President Trump. And I’m very much a pro-life person, and it’s a conversative Republican party to stand up for that. I am willing to do whatever it takes to get us where we need to be,” Parker said.
Elected officers will meet bimonthly to plan and set a vision for the organization to follow.
After much deliberation, the group was named the Republican Women of Red River Valley, part of the official Texas Federation of Republican Women organization and the National Federation of Republican Women.
The date for new meetings was selected as the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. The meeting location will remain under further discussion, though the RWRRV are tentatively hoping to hold their monthly meetings at Magel’s Grill or another restaurant.
