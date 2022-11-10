Tea and the language of flowers will be the focus as the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts an “Autumn Tea Party” on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The event is $5 per person. Registration is required and space is very limited. Those interested in attending are urged to call 903-785-5716 to register.
Guests at the tea party will enjoy a variety of hot teas and treats while learning about floral arrangements in the Victorian Era from the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site’s educator, Jennifer Parsley. Following Parsely’s presentation, there will be an activity that gives guests an opportunity to hone their skills in the art of hidden flower messages much like they did in the Victorian era. The event will close with a self-guided tour concentrating on the women of the Maxey House.
