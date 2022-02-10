DETROIT — A trails committee is being formed in Detroit to plan and contribute to events that involve the Northeast Texas Trail that runs through the city.
Tonya Clanton is forming the committee, and the first event it will work on will be to help celebrate the completion of the part of the trail that runs from Roxton to Clarksville.
On April 30, the Gran Fondo will run the 50 miles from Roxton to Clarksville that runs through Detroit.
“People can ride the full 50 miles or part of it,” Clanton said of the April 30 bike ride celebration.
The new committee will plan Detroit’s contribution to the celebratory event. Those wishing to get more information about the event or to join the new committee may call Clanton at 214-668-6771.
