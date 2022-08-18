Virus Outbreak Pfizer
Robert F. Bukaty

The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been selected to take part in a nationwide project addressing the issue of racial and ethnic disparities in flu vaccination coverage.

The P-LCHD, one of nine local districts in 10 states chosen to be part of the study, will be awarded $150,000 of $1.35 million proffered by the National Association of County and City Health Officials, to participate as a host site in the study, Cohort I of the Partnering for Vaccine Equity Project.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.