The 32nd Paris Debs Scholarship Presentation was held on May 15, 2022, at 5:30 pm, in the Paris Junior High Auditorium.
After encouraging the 2022 Debs to continue pursuing their goals, never allowing any challenge they may face to hinder or discourage them, Yaszmia Browner, the 2020 Miss Paris Deb, assisted Paris Debs Committee Vice-President Mary Mims in presenting trophies and scholarship awards to five beautiful debutantes.
Asia Moore was crowned Miss Paris Deb 2022 and received an $8,783 scholarship. She is the daughter of Shatara Moore and Deon Moore, and plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to get a dental degree.
Other Debs honored were Tekiyah Marshall, daughter of Latasha Marshall and Cornelia Marshal, who received a $2,335 scholarship with plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in exercise science; Jakyria Minor, daughter of Jennifer Nickerson, received a $3,361 scholarship to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering; Mike’sha Shorters, daughter of MeShe Shorters, received a $6,369 scholarship with plans to pursue a degree in the medical field at Tyler Junior College; and Amiah Tyson, daughter of Renita Morris and Jermaine Tyson, received a $5,211 scholarship and determined to pursue a social work degree from Prairie View A&M University.
The Paris Debs presented their outstanding talent performances; Sybil Bills entertained the audience with her dance performed to the musical rendition of “Take Me to the King,” and President Stephanie Lee concluded the program.
“To the community, thank you for your support. We have another phenomenal group this year of whom we are quite proud. We thank the community for your continued support and for helping us to make a difference in the lives of these young ladies,” Lee said.
