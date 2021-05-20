Two Chisum High School art students have taken top honors at a pair of notable art competitions for young people.
Kristen Parson has been selected as the winner of Texas’ 4th Congressional District for the 2021 Artistic Discovery Competition, sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Nicky Teichroeb recently earned a gold medal in the UIL’s Visual Art Scholastic Event state level competition, one of only 12 students to advance to the state level.
Parson, 16, the daughter of Grant and Sherry Parson of Arthur City, is a junior and has been in CHS’s art program since she was a freshman. She entered this same contest that year and was awarded the People’s Choice Award. Her work hung in the office of then-Rep. John Ratcliffe for a year.
While Parson said she has not yet been told when this year’s district and national awards ceremonies are to be held, the young artist said she plans to attend if it is possible.
Parson said art is a “big part of her life,” and she doesn’t want to stop making art. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Texas-Tyler’s pharmacy school to become a pharmacist, but intends to continue taking art classes along with other studies.
Teichroeb, 16, is a sophomore, the son of Johan and Anna Teichroeb of Tigertown. He is in his second year of art classes at CHS. Two of his older sisters also studied art at CHS and competed and placed in VASE competitions.
He said he has always been “interested in art and enjoys art very much.” He recently sold one of his sculptures and hopes to continue to sell his art, although he does not expect to make a living at it.
He plans to attend Paris Junior College after graduation and to enter that school’s art program.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
“These two students are incredibly deserving of these distinguished honors, and each award is extremely exclusive,” CHS art instructor Mario Munguia Jr. said. “For Kristen, winning validates her efforts to be a disciplined artist and a master technician. Her skill is remarkable. Her painting of her cow and calf titled ‘Oreo and Luna,’ captures the rural Texas spirit through vivid colors, extraordinary technique and lifelike texture set in a natural atmosphere.
“Nicky’s success at this year’s State VASE competition is a triumph of celebrating creative student capacity and artistic expression,” he continued. “Nicky’s watercolor painting, ‘The Prophecy,’ features a strong sense of movement due to the saturated colors and loose brushstrokes. The essence of this work is free-spirited, authentic and evokes a sense of pure imagination.
“These are encouraging honors that highlight the notion that Art Matters,” he added. “Art is many things, but I stress how important the student’s creations are as a physical manifestation of their own artistic voices echoed throughout the world and left as an impression of humanity that may one day be traced back through history and culture.”
