Seated for its July session, the Lamar County Grand Jury returned a capital murder indictment on a man charged with the April 26 deaths of a man and woman in northwestern Lamar County, according to information from the District Clerk’s Office.
James Henry Elrod III, 44, is charged with the murder of Ronald Edward Hostetler Jr., 53, from Paris, and Cassie Mullens Head, 38, from Wright City, Oklahoma, identified by police as the victims of the double homicide. Also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Elrod remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $550,000.
The jury indicted Carylon Lynell Elrod, thought to be with James Elrod at the time, for unlawful use of a motorized vehicle. She remains in Lamar County Jail on a bond of $5,000.
Lamar County deputies were dispatched to a deceased person call on April 26 in northwestern Lamar County, where two bodies were discovered, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said at the time. Detectives learned a vehicle was missing from the residence belonging to the family of the deceased man. Detectives also learned that James Elrod III and Carylon Lynell Elrod were living at the home, and they were missing.
Detectives and Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal obtained warrants and later arrested the two in Hayworth, Oklahoma, with the assistance of several Oklahoma law enforcement agencies, according to a Lamar County Sheriff Department press release.
Other indictments include the following:
Jlamon Bailey: manufacture/delivery 1 to 4 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Javantae Black: aggravated assault with deadly weapon; retaliation.
Gerald Russell Bridgers: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram repeat offender.
Davarrious Brown: deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Christopher Dayshon Castaneda: manufacture/delivery 4 to 200 grams, habitual offender; evading arrest with prior conviction, habitual offender.
Cory Done Davis: two indictments possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams and possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Danny Ray Ellis: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender
Tarsadeus Fisher: deadly conduct, discharge firearm.
Robert William Froelich II: two counts fraudulent possession of identification information, less than 5 items, repeat offender.
Misty Dawn Fulbright: theft under $2,500, with two prior convictions.
Zachary Michael Gandy: unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.
Denzel Breonn: delivery of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams in drug free zone.
Kennie Sean Hearne: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
James Rhett Kelley: possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Shawn Lehman: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jacob Cole Mills: one count sexual abuse of a child under 14 by continuous contact; five counts aggravated sexual assault of child.
Dylan Scott Moon: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Francisco Barientos Moreno: two counts burglary of a building.
Joe Reed Penson: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Parker Blake Rhodes: one count injury to child with intent, serious bodily injury; endanger a child by criminal negligence.
Jacob Lee Roberts: intoxicated assault with vehicle, serious bodily injury.
Douglas Lane Seaton: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Thomas Allen Sherrod: tamper with government record, defaut/harm.
Aja Thompson: count one, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram; count two, manufacture/delivery, 4 to 400 grams, repeat offender.
Jeanne Marie Thompson: possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Billy Wayne Wallace: terrorist threat against peace officer.
Marc Dale Wilbanks: possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Keith Lanelle Williams: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
