More than 500 graves in three abandoned Black cemeteries can be found within the Paris city limits, an oversight the Paris Chapter of the NAACP plans to do something about as a result of discussion by members at a meeting here Thursday night.
“That’s a lot of graves that nobody seems to care about,” Betsy Mills of the Lamar County Genealogical Society said after she and Thelma Dangerfield presented information.
President Robert High asked the women to return to an April meeting with updated information and plans for action.
Cemeteries in need of access and brush clearing include Benevolent Cemetery located on Center Street at the end of 14th NE Street where 199 graves have been identified, land-locked Cedar Hill Cemetery near the former Boy Scout Office on NW Loop 286 where 73 graves have been identified and Greenwood Baptist Cemetery located behind Huhtamaki in the 800 block of West Center Street where there are 258 identified graves.
High recommended a group meeting with City Manager Grayson Path with perhaps a follow-up meeting with Paris City Council.
“We can see what position they take and how much help the city can give us financially and otherwise,” High said. “As we approach the April meeting, be thinking about and jot down your suggestions, ideas and questions because we certainly want to do this.”
Earlier in the meeting, members of the American Legion Brown/Guest Post No. 30 presented the chapter with a $1,000 check to be used for chapter projects.
Members also made plans to reschedule the Heritage Banquet, postponed in February, for June 18 at Love Civic Center.
Tickets purchased for the February event will be honored.
