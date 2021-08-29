Prairiland High School graduate Susan Ballabina will assume the duties as vice president for academic and strategic partnerships for the Texas A&M University-College Station on Sept. 1, according to an announcement by President M. Katherine Banks.
In her new position, Ballabina will lead all aspects of community impact programs and initiatives, oversight of cultural assets and strategic planning, especially as they relate to community leadership for the university.
Ballabina most recently served as deputy vice chancellor and chief operating officer for Texas A&M AgriLife and associate deputy dean for administration for the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. In these roles, she led initiatives for improved organizational effectiveness within the college and provided oversight for AgriLife professional services divisions, including outreach and strategic initiatives, business and strategic management, communications, digital education and information technology.
She also worked to advance collaboration between AgriLife and The Texas A&M System including programs like Healthy Texas, which engages communities across Texas in health education programming.
After starting her career in 1994 as a county agent with AgriLife Extension, Ballabina progressively advanced to regional program director, associate director for program development, and executive associate director before finally assuming the role of deputy vice chancellor and chief operating officer for AgriLife.
She received her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Tarleton State University in 1994, a masters degree in communications from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1998, and her doctorate in public affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2007.
Ballabina was named a Regents Fellow by The Texas A&M University System in 2014 and has received the Superior Service Award from AgriLife Extension four times. Tarleton State University has recognized her as a distinguished alumna.
She is the daughter of Dorothy Richey and the late Jerry Richey.
