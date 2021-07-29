Paris City Council earlier this week extended a disaster resolution related to Covid-19 and expanded a federal conservation program initiated earlier this year to include all properties within the city limits.
The council also approved a number of city-initiated amendments to zoning ordinances that will allow food truck operation in the downtown area, more clearly define land uses for office and neighborhood service districts and change several neighborhoods from agricultural to single family residential districts.
In March 2020, former mayor Steve Clifford issued a declaration of disaster related to the coronavirus pandemic, and City Council has since extended the proclamation on a regular basis. The latest extension is to Oct. 23, 2021.
“The staff recommends extension throughout the duration of this pandemic because it has implications for the receipt of state and federal disaster-related funding and reimbursement,” City Attorney Stephanie Harris said in a memo to councilors. “As of this time, none of the disaster aid available to the city, including funding under the CARES Act, has required a disaster declaration; however, as a belt and suspenders approach, it is advisable to extend the declaration, and there are no negative consequences for doing so.”
The extension of the disaster declarations comes at a time when Covid-19 cases are climbing in the city, Lamar County, the state and across the nation.
The city-wide expansion of the Property Assessed Clean Energy program came at the request of Harrison-Walker-Harper to help finance PACE eligible improvements to various buildings they own in the city, Harris said at a July 12 meeting when councilors advised her to prepare the necessary documents to expand the program from its initial pilot program initiated earlier in the year.
The federal program provides PACE financing as an alternative to traditional financing for energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy projects for privately-owned commercial and industrial properties, and in certain cases, residential properties.
“Because of long-term financing with payback terms of up to 30 years, the program can result in yearly savings greater than annual PACE payments,” Harris said as she noted several financial restrictions apply, including a senior priority lien on property enforced in the same manner in which a property tax lien is enforced through foreclosure by the local government. “PACE financing is designed to be risk-and-cost-free for the local government.”
At Monday’s meeting, the council received an amended report on the city’s PACE program and approved a resolution of intent to expand the program, prompting a public hearing and possible action to establish the program city-wide at an Aug. 9 meeting.
A change to the Mobile Food Units and Food Truck Parks ordinance allows food trucks in the downtown district for daytime operations on a special promotion permit requested by downtown businesses. Once each year, a business may request a two-day permit for mobile units to occupy public parking spaces during the day adjacent to the business location. Two parallel spaces may be occupied or three diagonal spaces.
“City staff will assist with the temporary closing or reserving of the parking space and also will do a safety inspection of the mobile unit,” city planner Andrew Mack said. “Already covered under existing ordinance, food trucks can set up on private property without a special permit to operate during the day and leave each night. The amendment allows these units to operate in the downtown district if their operation takes place solely on private property.”
In other action, councilors approved a change in zoning from agricultural to single-family residential for properties known as the Suburban Estates Addition and Cope Street north of Pine Mill Road and another known as Colonia Parks Estate Addition Phase II. Upon the recommendation of Councilor Mihir Pankaj, the council also approved the city conducting a forum on building, development and codes.
