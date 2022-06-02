Local youth soccer players joined Club America for an open practice and tryouts at the Ibarra Men’s League training field Tuesday.
Club America gives younger soccer players the opportunity to play competitively and improve their skills. The club teaches athletes basic and advanced skills, preparing them to play at high school, collegiate and professional levels. The coaches train players in game technique, highlighting different strategies and positions on the field.
Club America offers camps, league games, tournaments and more. In July, Club America will host a camp in Mexico City where players will have the opportunity to be professionally evaluated.
The league games will start in September and be played in the Dallas area.
The club is open to both boys and girls interested in playing at the next level. Currently, there are three teams in Paris: boys under 11, under 12 and under 16. However, the club hopes to start girl teams as well.
General Coordinator Ramon Torres and Sports Coordinator Juan Avitua coach the Paris club. Torres has taught soccer for 16 years and Avitua for about three.
“I coach for the passion of the sport and help someone else to fulfill their dreams,” Torres said.
Torres and Avitua will work together to build Club America in the Paris area, providing opportunities for soccer-loving kids. The club’s local chapter started in May and has 42 active members among the three age groups.
Club America is one way for local soccer players to better their skills and train for the next level.
The club holds open practices and tryouts at the Ibarra Men’s League training field Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6. to 7:30 p.m. through June.
Those interested in joining Club America can contact Torres at 903-491-2090 for more information.
