BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will face its shortest agenda when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 826 5007 9871.
The agenda includes action to approve payment of bills, a public forum, an executive session to discuss real property and public discussion on that item. The property to be discussed involves the future Fannin County Justice Center.
