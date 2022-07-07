Though rising temperatures often mean homemade lemonade, fireworks and other summer activities, it’s easy to forget the heat’s more menacing side, especially for children and pets trapped in hot cars.
We’ve all felt that heat, pulling open our car doors after a long day at the office and being hit by a wave of heat. We are overcome by it when we finish shopping and come back with our groceries. We make jokes that it will keep thieves and bandits from waiting for us with a gun in the backseat. However, the consequences of heat and heat stroke are serious … deadly serious.
About 38 children in the United States die of heat stroke each year after being left in a hot car. For those immersed in the Texas summer, the threat rises with the heat. In 10 minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle can increase by 20 degrees. In an hour, it can become 40 degrees hotter than outside temperatures. In Texas, an average 100 degree day can turn a vehicle into a sweltering cauldron of 140 degree temperatures.
Just leaving the window slightly open doesn’t prevent the temperature from rising to a dangerous level, the Seattle Children’s Hospital reports.
From 2018 to 2019, 78 pets also died in hot cars, making the issue a multifaceted one. In fact, the danger is high enough that the Paris Police Department is often called to assist, Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett said.
“Aside from losing a loved one or pet, you may be criminally charged with negligence,” Garrett said. “Cars can quickly reach temperatures as high as 30 to 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature.”
He emphasized the importance of creating regular reminders to check the vehicle for children and pets.
“Several infants die each year around the world from being left in a hot vehicle. As a driver, do something to make yourself check your backseat. It can be anything from leaving something in the backseat that you know that you will need with you and have to retrieve when you exit the vehicle, to tying a string around your finger to remind you to check your backseat. Children are precious cargo and cannot fend for themselves. As an adult, you have to be the responsible one and care for your family and passengers, animals included,” Garrett said.
Thursdays and Fridays are the most likely days for kids to be left in the vehicle, DPS Sergeant Kyle Bradford said. Parents may be distracted by looking ahead to the weekend and may not be as vigilant as normal. To combat regular distractions, Bradford suggested changing normal routines, putting a diaper bag in the front seat or putting keys and a phone in the backseat with the child.
“But leave something extremely important back there. Obviously the child is the most important thing, but leaving a phone or keys or something like that back there as a reminder, reference to the precious cargo that’s back there,” Bradford said.
Those under the age of 2 years old are affected the most by high temperatures, heating up two or three times as fast as an adult might.
Yet beyond any misdemeanor charge or felony, the greatest cost to leaving a child or pet in the vehicle is the potential loss from heat stroke or exhaustion.
“I think that as a parent or as a caregiver, the loss of a child is probably a lot more severe than any charges that law enforcement can bring. … The main thing we need to see a reminder of is to park the vehicle, lock the vehicle, and ensure that you look before you get out of the vehicle. 53% of child deaths are a result of the caregiver or the parent leaving their child in the vehicle,” Bradford said.
He also said to make sure the vehicle is locked when not in use to keep kids from playing in or around the vehicle and locking themselves inside. Under no circumstances should a child be left unattended in a vehicle, even with windows down or the keys in the ignition, he said.
