Allen West, candidate for the GOP nomination for governor, let those attending his campaign talk Tuesday night in the Love Civic Center in Paris know that he will be a take charge governor should he attain the office.
He will go after drug cartels that are flooding the country with illegal drugs through all the holes in the Southern border, he said.
The Texas National Guard is underfunded by the current administration lacking both body armor and bullets. He would rectify that, he said.
“All they are doing is watching the illegals come across and turning them over to the (U.S.) border patrol,” he said.
“We gotta take over our borders,” he said. “We have to turn them around and say you gotta go back.
“The most important thing to me is to protect Texas,” he said. “This is not an immigration issue on our border. This is an invasion.
“Guess what we are going to do. We are going to call them terrorist,” he said.
“We’re not dealing with a business organization, we’re fighting an insurgency organization,” he said. “When we call them terrorists, we are going to find where the money is. We are going to find their houses, we are going to find their cars. We are going to freeze their assets, seize their assets and use them for our border security fund.
“That is how you fight these guys, not by sitting around and letting them taunt us from the other side of the river,” he said.
He also said the government should not be telling people they have to wear masks or get vaccinations.
“Texans should not be losing their jobs because they don’t want to be injected with something into their bodies that is experimental,” he said.
West, the former Texas chairman of the Republican Party, mentioned that gender-modification clinics are sprouting up around the state.
They were the fastest growing medical clinics in the state with 16 of them added last year, he said.
He brought up the gender-modification clinic boom to agree with what Robert Black, president of the Lamar County Conservatives, said in his introduction of West.
“The left no longer wants to recognize the traditional family as the strength of our nation, but would rather support mentally confused young men that have a life ambition of being young ladies in swimming, track and other athletic competitions,” Black said.
West also said he would work to end legal abortion in Texas.
Another of his targets as governor would be the Texas Education Agency, he said.
“We will clean house at the TEA,” he said. “Because what they have allowed to happen in the state of Texas should not have happened.
“Texas is 46th or 47th in education,” he said. “We have got to do better.”
He said citizens should keep an eye on school boards because their decisions affect children, who are the future.
“The most important elected position we have in the United States is school boards,” he said. “But the election that has the least amount of participation is school boards.”
At the beginning of the evening, West, who is a native of Georgia and was a U.S. House member representing the 22nd District of Florida, talked about Texas history and what it means to be a Texan.
“Texas ain’t about where you’re born, where you’re from. It is about spirit.” he said. “It is a spirit about standing up and fighting for what is right. It is about a spirit that stands up and fights against tyranny, dictatorship.”
He noted, too, that if elected to the state’s top post, he would be the third Georgian to hold the office of governor of Texas.
