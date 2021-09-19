BLOSSOM - Property owners here will pay 55 cents per $100 valuation to support a $406,250 general fund budget for fiscal year 2021-22 as a result of action taken Thursday by Blossom City Council. The council also approved a $613,874 utility fund budget to be paid by water and sewer fees.
The tax rate is 10 cents lower than the 2020 rate of 66 cents per $100 valuation, but property owners can expect to pay more in taxes because of increased values as set by the Lamar County Appraisal District. At the current rate, homeowners with a $100,000 house will pay an annual $550 in property taxes.
In addition to an estimated $205,000 in property tax revenue, the city expects to receive roughly $97,500 from a 1% sales tax and $26,000 from a .25% street sales tax. Franchise fees are estimated at $70,000 with miscellaneous revenue making up the remainder of the general fund revenue.
In other business, the council approved a 75-cent across-the-board raise for city employees, appointed David Hamilton as city attorney and paid $4,500 for the repair of a fire hydrant damaged by a motorist.
