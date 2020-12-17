Paris Economic Development Corp. extended an economic incentive to a firm known only by the project name, Yellowstone, and received the first monthly financial report presented by an outside firm at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Although the economic engine’s leadership team has visited with City of Paris officials about the proposal to ensure “complete transparency,” the incentive package is under the $400,000 threshold that requires City Council approval, according to Executive Director Maureen Hammond.
“We have certainly visited with city officials but have not brought this before the council,” Hammond said. “We are now waiting for the company’s reply to the performance agreement.”
Hammond remained mum on details about the performance agreement, having said earlier it is important to keep offers under wraps until a deal is finalized so that incentive offers are not readily available to competing cities.
Local accountant Linda Kapp of Wells & Kapp, CPAs, presented financial statements, which she said closely match what directors will see in yearly outside audit reports. In addition to current year information, reports also will reflect information from a “long-term” perspective, Kapp added.
The financial report shows total assets of $6,466,753 with $1,548,141 in liabilities for a total net position of $4,918,612.
During project updates, Hammond reported about two hours of work remaining to complete a section of rail to the American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. facility. She also noted that J.Skinner Bakery is in compliance with its employee requirement and, at the end of September, had 225 full-time employees.
“To think the company took a shuttered plant and put it back in use is just amazing,” PEDC board chairman Josh Bray said.
