DETROIT — The Detroit City Council prepared to transfer its remaining $30,668 in funds from the CARES Act to Red River County at its Tuesday meeting. The city was able to use its CARES funds to purchase ample cleaning equipment for Detroit ISD, enabling local campuses to sanitize buildings to keep students safe from Covid-19.
The council reviewed its water contract with Lamar County Water Service, discussing a previous issue the city had with chlorine levels in the water. City Secretary Tami Nix said the chlorine levels in the water had dipped close to, but not below, the lowest acceptable level for safe drinking water and that the city had flushed several thousand gallons of water as a safety precaution, but that the customers supplied by the City of Detroit water system never needed to be put on a boil notice. The council voted to request from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that chlorine levels not dip below 1.0, the minimum level being 0.5.
Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass announced that thanks to a T-shirt fundraiser and a donation of $500 donation from Pitcock Wrecker, the city is inching closer to its fundraising goal to build a community basketball court.
Council members approved several bills, including one for $2,278.41 for an annual wastewater discharge fee and discussed finding multiple bids for the removal of a dead tree in the 300 block of 2nd Street NE.
Snodgrass told the council that the city had been approached by an adult softball league that wanted to use its field for games. The council decided unanimously that the upkeep needed to allow the games was not worth having the teams play in the city.
The council also decided to ban a resident from using city equipment, including the backhoe, for personal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.