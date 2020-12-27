After a heated primary and runoff race, Delta County emerged with a new sheriff in town, the first female sheriff in the county’s history, Charla Singleton.
“I want to sincerely express my appreciation and thanks to all of my supporters,” Singleton said. “I am extremely flattered by your confidence and trust. I promise that I will serve Delta County in a manner that you will be proud of.”
With no Democratic challengers, the race took place in the spring, through the Republican primaries. Chief Deputy Charla Singleton faced Kevin Carter and retired Lamar County deputy David Sehl. Carter and Singleton are both hometown people, born and raised in Cooper.
Singleton has only ever wanted to work in law enforcement.
“I would like to make history in Delta County, but that’s not why I’m doing this,” Singleton said. “I’ve been a woman in law enforcement for 10 years, and it’s important to me.”
After graduating high school, she got her law enforcement certification and joined the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, where she has been for the past 10 years and has been mentored by the longstanding current sheriff, Rickey Smith, who will retire at the end of the year.
Carter is a businessman who volunteers with local law and has decades of experience with private investigative work. Teaming up with the city of Murphy, his work has been featured multiple times on NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” program. He moved back to Cooper in 2018 to start two new businesses, wedding venue Charleston Sky and the C-4 gym, and relocated his Collateral Consultants headquarters to the city. Collateral has contracts around the nation to help find stolen rental vehicles, stolen equipment and defaulted loan vehicles. He has even solved his mother’s murder, though after four decades, no physical evidence remained so the man responsible wasn’t prosecuted.
Collateral Consultants has even helped the sheriff’s office with the county’s warrant list, and he has volunteered his time with the department and made donations for extra equipment.
Super Tuesday proved super for Singleton, who garnered 43.32% of the vote, and Carter, who received 31.80% of the vote. With no clear 50% winner, the race headed to a runoff.
Later in March, thanks to Covid-19, the state did a partial shutdown and began social distancing, which pushed the May 26 runoff election date to July 14 by the governor’s decree.
The runoff came down to Singleton’s 766 votes to Carter’s 407. On Facebook, Carter congratulated Singleton and said he was ready to help with anything she needed.
“You run a great campaign and it shows,” he said. “If I can help you in any way you have my number.”
A big push Singleton has made since coming to the department is a greater focus on cybercrimes, she said.
“I would like to focus a little more on cybercrime, like ID theft and scams,” Singleton said. “I think we’ve done a good job at the Sheriff’s Office and would like to continue that.”
Another focus of Singleton’s campaign is getting medical insurance for officers.
“I think insurance is especially important, and I think eventually, we can get there, but this is a county-wide effort,” she said.
Singleton will take over Jan. 1.
