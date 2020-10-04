On Friday, tattoo artists from all over Texas and Oklahoma descended upon the Love Civic Center for the first night of local artist Daniel Garza’s event, the Paris Body Art Expo. The third year of the event looked a little bit different than in the past, with social distancing protocols in place and masked faces, but that didn’t make it any less exciting.
As tattoo guns buzzed and people snapped photos of their new ink, Garza strolled around the booths, some with artists he’d seen at other expos but finally got the chance to really meet and interact with and talk about the craft they’re all passionate about.
“Some of these people actually I've seen but I haven't really had a chance to get to know,” Garza said. “So that's all kind of part of it, to get to know all of them.”
Although Garza decided to limit the number of artists and booths this year as a precaution due to Covid-19, he said the smaller expo actually worked in his, and the artists’ favor. For him, it’s not about the number of artists there. It’s about how busy they are. And as he walked past booths, almost every masked artist was hard at work. He said he wouldn’t want the show to be packed and have talented artists just sitting, waiting for clients. He wanted to make their trip worth it.
“If I only make 100 bucks at the door, and these guys fill their pockets, I had a great weekend,” Garza said.
One of the returning artists was Joshua Whitten, a Paris native who now works in Tyler. Garza likes to refer to him as “the pride and joy of Paris,” and Whitten is well known — right now, his waiting list is about a year long. But for the expo, he decided to work with clients in a first come, first served manner so whoever showed up in time could get one. Whitten, who goes by J. Whitt, was tattooing a floral piece Friday afternoon for a client, Graham Waring, who drove from Fort Worth once he heard Whitten was going to be at the show.
“I've been following this guy for like a year and a half, trying to get work from him, so I drove up here,” Waring said.
Garza chuckled in awe.
“Before we could even open the doors we had the lady already come in saying ‘I'm trying to beat the crowd. I want to be the first one,’ because I literally know people that have been waiting for (Whitten) for like a year,” he said.
Like Whitten, Garza has a waiting list. It’s several months long, and he said sometimes he feels bad he can’t serve everyone who wants ink from him. But that’s a great part about the expo; it brings together a load of talented artists who can tattoo those people who would otherwise have to wait for Garza.
“With my studio, it's just me,” he said. “So I'm usually booked up two to three months in advance and I have to turn so many people away. And it’s cool to host this because then everybody that I can’t get to has a chance to get in with some really good artists.”
One of the booths at the show was from a group of studios called “Ink Masters,” started by an artist who was there, Raymond Hernandez. Many might recognize the name from the TV show with the same title, but Garza said it was Hernandez who actually used it first and has the rights to the name. Along with an artist from one of his studios, Hernandez brought a supply of inks from the brand “Industry Ink,” based all the way in Pennsylvania, known in the tattoo world as a top notch product.
“That’s big for me, because that means these really big companies from all the way across the United States are looking at our show,” Garza said.
While there are myriad inks an artist could use, Garza said he exclusively buys from Industry, because their inks are created, mixed and sold by an artist who understands tattooing on a personal level.
“Because tattooing has become mainstream, and it's very well accepted now, a lot of the corporate companies are trying to buy out Industry (Ink),” Garza said. “So a lot of major suppliers across the United States have sold to corporate customers. So to preserve the artistic side of it, and not allow it to be a corporate thing, I try to only buy from individual sellers. I want the artists to succeed, not somebody that has nothing to do with it or just sees it as a money maker.”
Each night, a panel of judges will critique and select tattoos with different categories based on style. Garza and Hernandez will be part of the judging team, hanging out shiny plaques to those who earned them, like tattooer Traz Hill from Idabel, Oklahoma, who won best color tattoo on Friday night.
The Paris Body Art Expo continues until 9 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.