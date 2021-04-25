Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 21
7:37 to 7:45 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
April 22
2:48 to 4:33 a.m., 137 16th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
April 21
6 to 6:22 a.m., 625 Bonham St.
9:42 to 10:02 a.m., 2735 N. Main St.
10:35 to 10:53 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
3:23 to 3:51 p.m., 235 27th St. NW.
4:15 to 4:34 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
6:29 to 6:42 p.m., 240 10th St. SE.
April 22
1:53 to 2:11 a.m., 1820 N. Collegiate St
7:56 to 8:29 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:02 to 11:45 a.m., 2915 N. Main St.
11:33 to 11:50 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
1:15 to 1:22 p.m., 1725 Graham St.
2:19 to 2:38 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:35 to 9:47 p.m., 175 23rd St. SE.
April 23
5:54 a.m., 2605 Crescent Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.