CLARKSVILLE – A request for a commercial building permit led to the City of Clarksville needing to revisit the wording of its ordinance pertaining to fees for the permits.
The City Council discussed amending or changing an ordinance which now reads that commercial building permits in value of $0 to $25,000 are $62, plus $12.50 for each additional $1,000 or fraction thereof, to and including $25,000 plus $62. It then goes on to state that those same permits on work valued at $25,001 to $50,000 are $349.
Both Sherry Robertson, the city’s code compliance officer, and business owner Scott St. John had trouble understanding the ordinance’s wording.
St. John was in the office last week to find out how much a permit would cost to add two restrooms to his event center in the city.
Robertson said she saw a problem with the wording and told Mayor Ann Rushing who put the item on the agenda.
During the discussion St John mentioned that it was an example of why the government can’t do business. How things never go right when governments get involved with private enterprise, he said.
“I appreciate your efforts,” St. John said. “Just not the results.”
That did not sit well with Councilman W.F. “Babe” Higgins who said that the council does the work it does for the good of the community, adding, “Well, I don’t appreciate your comments.”
The mayor said the wording will be studied over the next two weeks and would place any possible revisions on the April 19 meeting agenda.
Matt McAdoo, the city’s public works director, told the council that one of the city’s sewer plant clarifiers needs work. The clarifier has been working for the city since 1971 and now it needs rehabilitation, McAdoo said.
“We know it is going to be $18,000, but I would like more. This needs to be done,” he said. “It is my recommendation to go to $22,000 so he could do any more needed work he finds while he has it open.”
The council approved McAdoo’s recommendation for rehabilitating the clarifier.
Josh Limbock was approved for a $52,000 loan that had been approved by the city’s Rural Business Enterprise Grant Committee.
“I’m just trying to grow my business and create jobs for qualified people in the community,” Limbock, who owns J&M Pumping Service in Clarksville, told the council before members voted.
The city also voted to pay its share of the interior demolition of the old American Legion building the city now shares ownership with Red River County.
Rushing told council that the work had already begun and the city’s share was $12,500.
Gary Gray opposed the measure expressing concerns about paying for future expenses that work on the building will incur and where that money would come from.
The county and city plan to come up with guidelines for the use of the building as a multipurpose event center.
