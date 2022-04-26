RENO – Planning and Zoning Commission members approved a final plat request for phase 4-E of Wellington Point, but the approval comes with a stipulation that Rodger Price must come up with a drainage plan to address flooding problems the new development might compound.
Earlier during a public hearing on Price’s plat request, two property owners told of drainage issues that further development might worsen.
“I wonder how the city of Reno can OK a plat plan with runoff on private property that doesn’t belong to him,” Robert Hendrickson asked the members.
Board members told Hendrickson they would look into the matter.
“My concern is drainage,” J.W. Barham said. “My backyard looks like a river sometimes.”
Barham said he had talked to Price about drainage and Price has been very helpful, digging trenches and other things to try to prevent water from pooling on Barham’s property.
“He has worked with me. He has done everything he can do,” Barham said, “I’m just looking for a solution. I’m not mad. I just want something done.”
Members agreed that the drainage matter needed to be addressed.
“I want to know where the water in front of his house goes,” member Bob Hicks said. “Does it go under Mansfield or what? We need to check that out.”
The commissioners voted to grant approval for the plat with the condition that Price bring a plan to help solve the drainage problems mentioned by the two men during the public hearing.
Price must come up with the plan and present it to the City Council at the May 9 meeting when the council will consider whether or not to grant final approval to his plat for Wellington Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.