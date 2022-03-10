DETROIT – City Council members took care of a matter at Tuesday night’s meeting that has been costing the city revenue. From now on, it will be illegal to have two “dwelling units” attached to a single city waterline.
The council amended Ordinance 157 replacing the word “house” with the term “dwelling unit,” City Secretary Tami Nix said.
By changing the word house to dwelling unit, the council said it is making it clear that any separate abodes on a single property whether permanent or temporary each one has to have its own waterline.
The council passed an ordinance “prohibiting the removal of sewer clean-out caps and direct disposal into clean outs,” Nix said.
“Council members voted to affirm that the city has no interest in an abandoned roadway located within the property at 395 Northwest 3rd St.” Nix said. “That action allows the Red River County Assistance Program through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to construct a single-family home on the property.”
The council also voted to cancel the May 7 city election since only the incumbents signed up to run for the three open seats. Terrie Shelby, Lori Melton and Brandon Brown will return to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.