CLARKSVILLE, TEXAS - A representative of the Small Business Administration told the Red River Commissioners that the government is offering disaster assistance loans at reduced rates for those impacted by the tornadoes that hit Northeast Texas on Nov. 4.
Barbara Nitis, an SBA public information officer, said the loans are in three categories: home loans, business loans and nonprofit loans.
The business loans are available for property damaged during the tornado that cut through the county.
Loans are also available for homeowners and renters to repair disaster related damage.
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations can apply for working capital loans to cover regulatory and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met because of the Nov. 4 storm.
The rates are low and borrowers can take up to 30 years to repay the loans. For more information, the SBA office is in Paris at2673 N. Main and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. People can also get information about the loans by calling 800-659-2955 or applying online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/,
The commissioners voted to stay with Correctional Risk Services as the provider of medical insurance for Red River County Jail inmates.
The commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Texas A&M Forest Service for office space inside the Red River County Courthouse for another five years. The new lease will expire Oct. 31, 2027.
The commissioners also voted to table a motion to cancel the regular Dec. 27 meeting.
Before the meeting Sixth District Judge Wesley Tidwell presented service plaques to three retiring elected officials. County Judge L.D. Williamson, County Treasurer Sandra Embrey and Commissioner Precinct 4 Danny Halley are all leaving office after years of service.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
