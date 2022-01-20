DETROIT — The computer chip shortage that has plagued parts of the economy since 2020 is plaguing the city, councilors learned Tuesday night at their meeting in City Hall.
The council decided at its December meeting to buy a new ¾-ton truck to replace the current city truck that has served its purpose. City Secretary Tami Nix said she had placed a purchase order with Texas BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative, which let her know the delivery date would not be until the first quarter of 2023.
Councilors are worried the current city truck might not last that long, and it was noted that the city employee who uses the truck sometimes uses his personal truck on city business, for which he is reimbursed.
The city might try to find another means to get a truck sooner than a year from now.
“I have asked since we are a year out, how bound are we to the purchase order, but I haven’t heard from them,” Nix said.
The council also approved an Eagle Scout project requested by Joseph Silva. Silva wants to construct a combination bike repair and rest station with bike racks near the city’s walking trail and not far from CJ’s Cafe on Latimer Street.
“He has spoken to several bikers who thought it would be a good idea,” said his mom Kelly McCorkmick, who addressed the council for her son because he was ill.
“There is actually a water meter nearby where we could, or somebody could, put a water fountain in the future,” Nix said.
The city has applied for a Texas Department of Emergency Management winter storm assistance grant to help it be compliant with the state emergency preparedness guidelines.
Nix also reported to the council that almost $4,000 in sales tax allocations had been deposited in the Detroit Economic Development Corp. bank account, bringing the total to just over $15,000.
Log In
