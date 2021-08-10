Amid squealing children and shouts of laughter, Louis’ Pizza and Prayer Inc. whipped out pizza after pizza from its traditional New York style brick ovens on Monday evening. There was a secret ingredient, one volunteer confided: love.
The event, co-sponsored by Louis’ Pizza and Prayer Inc. and Aglow International, helped raise awareness for the Paris Pregnancy Center while providing free pizza to community members. It also helped the organization show off its new mobile unit and building plans for the lot across the street. Though the pandemic delayed building, Vicki Powell looked forward to picking up on plans where they left off.
“The new building, we’re going to put our medical and storage over there, and the (current) building is going to be educational classes,” Powell said. “Just being able to have more classes for moms and children. Plus, it will be more professional if our medical is across the street. We’re crowded, yes.”
Visitors toured the new mobile unit and saw the set up available. The mobile unit will enter rural areas and towns in a 75-mile radius from the center. Once finalized, it will feature a sonogram chair, pregnancy test kits and more.
“The mobile unit will go out into the rural areas to meet with clients who cannot get to the center, and we will do pregnancy tests, sonograms and educational classes in the mobile unit,” she said.
The idea for a pizza party came about when Aglow International members chose to work with Louis’ Pizza and Praise, which is sponsored by Thrivent Action Teams.
“A couple of months ago, we were approached by Aglow International, and they wanted to do an event. They are friends with Louis’ Pizza, so they brought him, and we did it. So we thought it would be a good time to introduce our mobile unit and to show the people our new building that’s going to be across the street,” Powell said.
Powell and her husband started the Paris Pregnancy Center 20 years ago in March, she said. The center seeks to educate women on their pregnancy options, including adoption and parenting. It also provides sonograms, counseling and educational classes for young parents.
“We would just like for everybody to come and take a tour of the building. We’re going to have some vendors here on site that will be here to help our clients or anyone who has children or are pregnant or whatever and want to come through the building to talk about insurance or medicaid, and they’ll be here to talk to them about that as well,” Powell said of the event.
Representatives from Aglow helped run the event.
“We were meeting here to do Bible studies and stuff. We are a lighthouse for the community. So this is an outreach to see the people, just to share the love of the Lord with them,” the Aglow President for the North Central Texas Area team said.
“It’s just a time of praise for what God has done and what he’s continuing to do here in the community helping young moms, their children and helping moms to choose life,” Powell said.
