Residents in cities and school districts throughout the Red River Valley will be going to the polls May 1 to determine who will serve on city councils and as school trustees for the coming year. In some instances, voters will decide the fate of bond elections and other matters pertinent to municipalities and school districts.
Interested candidates have until Feb. 12 to file for a position on a ballot.
In Paris, Mihir Pankaj, local hotelier who serves as a Paris Economic Development Corp. director and Paris ISD trustee, became the first candidate to enter the race for the District 4 seat on Paris City Council currently held by outgoing Mayor Steve Clifford, who is term limited.
Incumbents Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal from District 7 and Linda Knox from District 5 filed shortly after Pankaj. To date, there have been no other candidates to file an application, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
The Honey Grove City Council will elect three aldermen to seats currently held by Kenny Massey, Tad Weems and Sonia Woods, according to City Secretary Sally Wright. As of Friday, there are no applications for a place on the ballot.
Blossom residents are to elect three council members to serve in positions currently held by Jeff Stover, Roger Dougherty Jr. and Debra Burge. A one-year expired term for mayor, currently held by Charlotte Burge, also is up for election. There have been no applications to date, according to City Secretary Stacy Prestridge.
At North Lamar ISD, Jimmy Fendley has thrown his hat into the ring for one of two seats up for election on the school board in May, according to administrative assistant Launa Doyal. Jeff Martin and Kristi Trammell currently hold those positions.
Prairiland ISD trustee incumbents Jerrod Bankhead and Ryan Gordon are up for reelection, and both have approved applications for places on the ballot. No other applications have been received, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
At Clarksville ISD, Brenna Burgan has signed up to fill an expired term on the board with only two years left. No one has signed up for the other three terms available, according to administrative assistant Shannon Clark.
At Detroit ISD, Sam Savage and Dale Miller have turned in their applications for the two at-large positions available on the school board.
Jenny Wilson, the incumbent, has filed for reelection at Paris ISD at Place 6, while board president Goerge Fisher has come to the office to pick up the paperwork for filing, said Tammy Harrel, the administrative assistant for the superintendent.
In Deport, no one has applied yet for the city elections, according to the city secretary. The open positions are for Mayor Pro Tem, held now by Craig Folse, and two alderman positions, one held by Rebecca Crawford and the other vacant.
Elections information for Reno and Detroit was not available before press time.
