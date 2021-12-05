Roxton has big plans for this holiday season with a day of activities Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown Roxton is where there will be a bazaar, a cornhole tournament, an auction, a holiday dessert contest and a chili/soup supper fundraiser put on by the Roxton ex-students group.
There will also be the lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit from Santa as well as a parade. People are encouraged to bring an ornament to place on the tree, which will be at the community center.
There is also a Christmas carol sing-along planned with servings of hot chocolate and cookies at the event.
The theme for the day of celebration is “Essential Workers,” where people that served others during Covid-19 pandemic will be recognized.
