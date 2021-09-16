Noyes Stadium on the Paris Junior College campus is sporting a new paint job done by a local illustrator.
There is now a huge, fire-breathing dragon on the street-facing side of the stadium painted by Samm Brown using just four colors to create the image of the college’s mascot, Pyro.
Then, there is a second one inside the college’s gym.
“Samm has done a wonderful job painting two murals on campus for the college. This is something that we had wanted to do for several years. Through the generosity of two of our regents making donations to allow us to have these beautiful murals painted, we now have the PJC dragon logo on the west side of Noyes Stadium and on the Hunt Center wall,” said Pam Anglin, president of Paris Junior College.
Brown didn’t have to use his imagination much to create the painting — the college had an artist create the image a year ago.
“They made it very simple for me,” he said.
But he did have to rely on his painting skills and techniques he learned while in college at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M-Commerce) and honed over the years of doing odd commercial art jobs.
Paris native Brown now works at his family’s business MFO, Mattress Furniture Outlet, on Lamar Avenue, but he enjoys picking up an art job for the fun of it.
His other work in Paris includes a street scene inside Street Eats in downtown, Bee Sweet and Nutrition Journey, he said.
He has also done work in the Metroplex, but a lot of it was painting murals and scenes in people’s homes.
He credits his North Lamar High School art teacher, Ann Tschoerner, with pushing him to develop his interest in art.
“I was going to be an architect major,” he said of his early college plans. “But in high school, I decided I liked the creative process more than the engineering process.
“She encouraged me to pursue my passion for art,” he said of Tschoerner. “I decided to pursue illustration.”
He ended up with a scholarship at East Texas, and he graduated with a degree in art illustration.
His wife, Jennifer, also helped push him to rekindle his love of doing artwork.
He was working jobs outside of the art world, but creating art was always on a back burner in his mind.
“I really wanted to do something I loved. She is the one who suggested I go and paint murals,” he said. “‘What is the worst that could happen?’ she said. If it’s terrible, you just have to paint over it.’”
Painting the logo at the stadium took Brown six evenings to complete working three to four hours each evening, he said.
He was aided by a lift in painting the dragon head.
In the gym, he worked on the painting four evenings with shifts of three hours each.
The images are the same done in red, green, yellow and black.
Ginna Bowman, a regent at the college, recruited Brown to do the job.
“He’s a very good graphic artist,” she said. “He is very meticulous and did a great job.”
