Cadie Gray, a senior at Prairiland High School and an active member of the Lamar County 4-H program, currently serves as a 4-H Texas Youth Livestock Ambassador.
The position requires the 17-year-old to advocate for the livestock and agriculture business through service at a variety of state and county livestock events, meeting and informing the public about Texas agriculture and Texas 4-H.
“I had the opportunity recently to go and work at the State Fair of Texas, helping around the show ring and helping students with their animals,” Gray said. “I also had a booth at the Red River Valley Fair last month. I reached out to a lot of new students telling them about the industry and about the program and how it can benefit them.”
In the coming months she will man a booth at the local farmer’s market, lend a hand at local livestock shows after the first of the year and into the spring, and make a number of presentations at events and on school campuses, accumulating as many service hours as she can.
“I hope to work 320 hours before the end of my term,” she said. “I hope to qualify for a trip the organization will organize for those who qualify. Last year, the ambassadors spent a week in Hawaii.”
Gray has been active in 4-H and in FFA at her school for the better part of her life, raising and showing livestock from small to large. She also has participated in a number of other programs offered by the organizations, including food/nutrition, shooting sports, fashion and livestock judging.
“In my freshman year, I was the FFA Greenhand student adviser and I have held an officer position in the 4-H Lone Star Club all four years of high school,” she said. “I am currently serving as the county council first vice-president and the Club’s vice-president and as the District 4 4-H second vice-president.”
After a lengthy application and interview process that included submission of two essays and a video to the judges, the 17-year-old was chosen as a candidate and attended a 3-day short course for the Ambassador program. At the end of the short-course, the applicants had to pass a 250-question exam.
“I have always had a passion for livestock,” said Gray. “I also love helping the people of my community in any way I can. There are scholarship opportunities that come with this program, and this is the kind of thing that looks great on a job resume.”
After high school graduation, Gray plans to attend North Texas Community College for an associate’s degree in education/special education, before moving on to Tarleton State or A&M-Commerce for her bachelor’s degree.
Gray is the daughter of Carol Kay and Corey Gray of Reno. She has one younger sister, of the home.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.