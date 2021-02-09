Needed repairs to county roads and buildings dominated the conversation at the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meeting Monday.
“Our roads are deteriorating, and our citizens are really letting us know,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said.
Along with failing roads, Sheriff Scott Cass cautioned the court that work has been needed for several years on doors in the county jail, which he said are near obsolete because of a lack of upkeep.
“We need those doors fixed now,” Cass said.
Bass, of Precinct 3, said the Road and Bridge budgets have been slashed in the past year, telling the court that his budget was cut down around $65,000 in 2020 and was only bolstered by moving $50,000 over from the general fund. Bass is working with a Road and Bridge Fund of $969,141 for fiscal year 2020-21, compared to the $1,005,537 he was originally budgeted for in 2019-20.
Lamar County has been operating under new property tax rules since Senate Bill 2, the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, was passed, limiting the growth of property tax revenue to 3.5% from the year prior, above which elected officials must call for a vote. The confounding part of SB 2, though, is that because property values are rising, some counties and cities actually have to lower their tax rates in order to stay below a 3.5% revenue increase. And regardless of revenue generated, Road and Bridge budgets are based on the tax rate, so if it goes down or remains
stagnant, the budgets follow suit.
Bass said the rule has taken a toll on funding that could be used for road and bridge repairs. He, along with the rest of the commissioners, said repairs in their precincts are extensive.
“We’re not talking thousands; we’re talking millions for some of these projects,” Bass said.
The idea of taking out a certificate of obligation, an instrument of taking on debt that does not require voter approval, was floated, and the court voted in favor of seeking legal counsel before moving forward with any large capital improvement financial moves for Road and Bridge projects.
Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount presented the court with a lengthy list of proposed Homeland Security Grants, each of which were signed off on. Through the grants, Blount is hoping to secure funding for drones for the sheriff’s office, haz-mat response equipment to be used by the Paris Fire Department, ballistic vests and safety equipment for the sheriff’s office, infrastructure improvements, including fencing, for the City of Reno and handheld radios for emergency responders.
“Truthfully, we’re not expecting to get all of them,” Blount said.
He added the handheld radios have increased in cost over the years and now clock in at about $1,600 apiece, and he stressed the importance of obtaining haz-mat equipment as the Paris Fire Department’s response team is the biggest in Northeast Texas.
Blount said the county has applied for such grants in the past, and the county does not need to provide matching funds.
Commissioners also approved a plan for 1,000 seedlings to be given away in the courthouse parking lot Feb. 27, a project put together by Keep Paris Beautiful and Make Lamar County Shine, which has been going on for eight years.
Edwin Pickle presented on behalf of the groups, adding there will be a recycling bin set up for the safe disposal of used electronics.
“I would encourage y’all to come out,” he told the court, saying there is usually a large crowd of people there to pick up trees.
Continuing education certificates were accepted for Steve Hill, Travis Rhodes, Robyn Lott and Jimmy Hodges and the appointments of Ronnica Blake as Chief Deputy Constable for Precinct 5 and Matthew Bright as a Deputy Constable for Precinct 3 were certified. County Auditor Kayla Hall was reinstated for two more years.
