tornado 3

Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.

 Photographs by Jeff Forward / The Paris News

After a request from Gov. Greg Abbott for the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue a disaster declaration for Lamar and Morris counties, the SBA has announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to impacted residents and businesses.

Lamar County sustained over $11 million in damages following Nov. 4’s EF4 tornado that destroyed parts of Brookston, Sumner, Powderly and Midway, according to a survey completed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

