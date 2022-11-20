After a request from Gov. Greg Abbott for the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue a disaster declaration for Lamar and Morris counties, the SBA has announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to impacted residents and businesses.
Lamar County sustained over $11 million in damages following Nov. 4’s EF4 tornado that destroyed parts of Brookston, Sumner, Powderly and Midway, according to a survey completed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Gov. Greg Abbott requested Tuesday for the SBA to issue a disaster declaration for both Lamar and Morris counties following this month’s catastrophic weather event.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West in a press release.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets, according to a release.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to replace damaged or destroyed real estate and loans up to $40,000 are available to replace personal property, according to a release.
An outreach center has been set up with two employees to answer questions and help walk applicants through the loan process, SBA Public Information Officer Barbara Nitis said.
Lamar County’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center is housed at the American Red Cross office, 2673 N. Main St.
The SBA disaster declaration also allows for federal disaster assistance to be available in surrounding counties; including Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Marion, Red River, Titus and Upshur counties in Texas, and Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma.
Joint preliminary damage assessments were conducted by local officials, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and SBA to determine the extent and type of disaster assistance needed for recovery efforts.
Those agencies verified that Lamar County met the SBA’s threshold of 26 or more homes with major damage.
A final summary report of the SBA’s ground survey showed that Lamar County met the federal department’s criteria for assistance, with 53 properties suffering major damage and 87 properties suffering minor damage.
Overall, 50 homes suffered $3,803,000 in major damages and 68 homes suffered $2,147,000 in minor damages.
The report listed three businesses or nonprofit organizations suffering $356,000 in major damages and 19 businesses or nonprofits suffering $2,430,000 in minor damages.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said state and local officials quickly realized Federal Emergency Management Agency funds were not an option as the threshold for funding is over $50 million in uninsured damages.
“It became apparent pretty early on that we would not meet that threshold,” he said.
