After months in stalemate, negotiations are underway to solve a dilemma between the owner of Heritage Hall on Kaufman Street in West Paris and the Lamar County Historical Museum.
Heritage Hall owner Jo Kyle Varner and a Lamar County Historical Society official expressed optimism Friday about a deal in the works initiated by First Federal Community Bank President Dick Amis.
“Although I am not a member of the historical society, I’ve always been supportive of the museum and thought surely a resolution could be worked out that would be satisfactory to both parties,” Amis said.
Amis met with members of the Historical Society at its July meeting to offer his assistance, according to information shared by society treasurer Patsy Daniels. Both Daniels and Amis declined to share details about negotiations.
“We are so grateful for his help and are very optimistic something might be done to save the museum,” Daniels said, explaining the society has decided “to move on” after months of trying to reclaim what she said Heritage Park donor Dr. William Hayden intended when he gave the park to the city along with the building and the land where the museum sits for a historical museum. The Haydens maintained ownership of Heritage Hall next door, but later Elizabeth Hayden sold the property.
Varner expressed optimism about negotiations.
“Over the last few weeks, we have started to negotiate a resolution that works for both parties,” Varner said. “I’m confident a solution will be set in motion very soon.”
Problems arose last year when Varner, who holds a legal deed to property off West Kaufman Street that connects the back of the museum to Heritage Hall, wanted to use the property as an outdoor venue to connect Heritage Hall to its adjacent party barn. The Historical Society believed it was Hayden’s intent for the property to be shared and had a building sitting there along with several storage units.
“The property connects my party barn to Heritage Hall, and I have plans for an outdoor area there,” Varner said in March. “We want the museum to be successful because when they have traffic, we have traffic; however, from a business standpoint, we need those items relocated because they are on our land, and we just want to expand and grow our business.”
Museum items on the property include a white frame building moved there by Hayden from the former Lamar County Hospital property on West Washington Street, now connected to the museum and used to display a historical woodworking shop. Other items include antique farm equipment and a storage building donated by the Walter and Georgia B. Bassano family.
“I just don’t know what we are going to do,” Daniels said in March of the museum that sits like an island on a city-owned lot leased to the museum for $1 a year, an instruction by Hayden and his wife, Elizabeth, when the couple donated Heritage Park to the city in 1998. “We have asked the city for help, but haven’t received any.”
Daniels said the society first received a certified letter in September 2020 from Varner’s attorney requesting the society either buy the property, make monthly payments or vacate the area.
The group contacted City Attorney Stephanie Harris for assistance in late July.
Harris indicated in email correspondence with The Paris News that there’s not much the city can do because the deed conveying the museum to the city is for “the building itself and the land in its footprint, no more. A perpetual and mutual access easement is for access only.”
Varner said he has been talking about his plans for Heritage Hall with the folks at the museum, especially since 2018 after he bought the property next door. Talks resulted in no progress, the reason for the certified notice, he said.
In March, Varner said he agrees the museum needs to be saved.
“This is just a difficult situation for everybody involved because of the way things were done in the past,” Varner said. “My hope is for something to be worked out that will allow me to continue with my business expansion, and for something to come of all this that will provide an answer for the museum.”
