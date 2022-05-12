This Sunday, people will be able enjoy some tunes while also helping the United Way of Lamar County aid those in need, with First Christian Church’s Concert For Food.
In lieu of tickets, people must bring a can or cans of nonperishable food, said Ronnie Nutt, one of the event’s coordinators.
The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m. in First Christian Church’s sanctuary, will feature the musical stylings of Nashville, Tennessee-based artist Chris Golden.
“Last year, we did Singing for Socks, which ended up being extremely successful,” Nutt said. “This year we thought we’d do something different. So it’s Singing for Food.”
Thanks to a donation from Campbell’s Soup, Nutt said nearly 3,000 cans have already been donated.
“It’s great music, and it’s for a great cause,” Nutt said.
