The Lamar County United Way surpassed its goal of $550,000 at a Friday morning report meeting at the Boys & Girls Club with executive director Jenny Wilson proclaiming, “We blew it away,” before a crowd of 40 volunteers gathered for a final report meeting.
“It’s going to continue to grow as the last pledges come in,” Wilson said. “Next year, we’ve already decided our goal is $600,000.
The community opened its pockets during a year challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, and a year without the contributions of Turner Industries, which cut back its 600-job workforce significantly due to a struggling pipe fabrication industry. Previously, the company and its employees provided roughly one-fifth of local United Way funding.
Harrison-Walker-Harper led the way in giving to this year’s campaign, which will help fund the 2022 operations of United Way’s 22 partner agencies, The company and its employees pledged $53,788 with Campbell Soup contributing $45,000, Paris Regional Medical Center, $42,382, R.K. Hall, $40,000, Kimberly Clark $29,568, Atmos Energy $20,000 and Bahena Construction $15,000 as the campaign’s top contributors.
Wilson thanked those present at Friday’s campaign breakfast.
“Thank you everyone who has worked on this campaign,” she said. “Thank you to all the partner agencies for the work that you do because we don’t raise this money without the work and the programs and the services you provide. And thank you to everyone who donated whether in this room or out there in our community.”
