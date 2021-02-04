BOGATA — New municipal Judge Alex Davidson has never left his hometown because he wants to help it thrive.
“I have deep roots in this part of the world,” Davidson said. “I was born here, I was raised here, I was educated here, and I will likely die here. I love this part of the world.
“I hope to implement and provide positivity to our community. Bogata, despite any perceived flaws, is a great small town. If I have an opportunity to give back to the city that raised me, then I will do everything in my power to provide constructive and positive change. It’s the least I can do.”
On Jan. 11, the Bogata City Council agreed to hire Davidson. He works as a special investigator for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and his job takes him all over the state.
“Personally, I’m very impressed with what he’s doing, the work that he’s doing,” Mayor Larry Hinsley said.
Police Chief David Short also recommended Davidson for the job at the council meeting.
“He’s obviously very qualified for the job,” Short said. “He’s got a wonderful job with the state. This isn’t a job that he has to do. He wants to do it to help his hometown and help his city.”
Davidson has spent his entire life in Red River County.
“I actually grew up in a rural wooded area about 6 miles east of Bogata down a long county road. It has a Bogata zip code so it’s easier just to say Bogata,” Davidson said.
He’s grown up a country boy, he said, with all the benefits of a rural environment.
“We didn’t have cable or internet. We did, however, have a substantial amount of farm animals that needed care and attention,” Davidson said. “In addition, I was the youngest of four children, so we always kept each other entertained.”
Davidson attended Rivercrest High School, graduating in 2004, and went on to get his associate’s degrees in science and criminial justice from Northeast Texas Community College. He also received his Texas Peace Officer certification from the NTCC Northeast Texas Police Academy in 2007. He now holds a master peace officer certification, the highest level of certification available in Texas. Davidson has a bachelor’s degree in protective services and a master’s in criminology, both from Texas A&M-Commerce.
A trip with his brother led him to law enforcement, he said.
“I was actually an English major in college. I had every intention of becoming an English professor. My older brother, John Davidson, was a police officer at the time for Bogata PD,” Davidson said.
One weekend, his older brother invited him on a ride-along during his weekend patrol shift.
“I fell in love with the job,” he said. “That following Monday I drove to Mount Pleasant and signed up for the police academy. I never looked back.”
After working as a peace officer, Davidson then moved on to the district attorney’s office in Red River County, which he said gave him a view of both sides of the bench.
“After a few short years in law enforcement, I was hired as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. Although it was very challenging, it was an invaluable learning experience,” he said. “In patrol, I was primarily exposed to the police and corrections aspect of the criminal justice system. While working at the courthouse, I was able to focus on the judicial process. I worked in this position for almost six years.
“... I have logged hundreds (if not thousands) of hours in and around a courtroom. While that alone does not qualify me for a judicial appointment, it does provide a certain level in comfort in a courtroom setting.”
In 2015, he had impressed enough people in the county to be appointed sheriff by the Commissioners’ Court, he said.
“The current sheriff, Robert Bridges, had resigned from the office and the Commissioners’ Court appointed me to be the Red River County sheriff. I had just turned 29 years old,” Davidson said.
But, at the same time, he was offered his current job working with the state.
“It was a very difficult decision, but I ultimately chose to take the opportunity working as a special investigator,” Davidson said. “I can’t stress how difficult that decision was.”
His position at DFPS follows several avenues, he said, child fatality investigations, school investigations, missing children investigations, sex and human trafficking investigations, consulting with local law enforcement agencies and teaching law enforcement courses across the state.
He also helps develop curriculum for students around the state for forensic investigation techniques, drug recognition, court proceedings, affidavit writing, de-escalation techniques, interview skills and more as a part of the curriculum development board. His curriculum has even been taught in Paris, covered in an article from The Paris News on Jan. 25, 2019. He also serves as an adjunct instructor at the East Texas Police Academy through Kilgore College, teaching night courses.
And, up until his appointment as municipal judge, he has always worked as a reserve officer for the Bogata Police Department.
“I had to resign from my reserve officer position in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest,” Davidson said.
Throughout his career, he has been offered opportunities in more metro areas like Dallas and Austin, but he said he’s always declined those, preferring to stay in Bogata.
“Regarding the community itself, living in (or near) a small town has many benefits. Specifically, you know everyone in a small town. When a tragedy happens, everyone will come together to pitch in and help out. Instead of being an anonymous member of the populace (like in Dallas, for instance), you know everyone,” Davidson said. “For example, if I make a trip to the local gas station, I will see my kindergarten teacher, two kids I went to school with, three relatives, a local police officer and a dozen other people that I have some type of positive connection with. You can’t do that in Dallas.”
And he could not praise the Bogata police enough, he said.
“I have worked with hundreds of small police agencies throughout the state and I can honestly say that the police department in Bogata repeatedly goes above and beyond the call of duty to help their citizens,” Davidson said. “In my experience, they are the standard bearer of small town police investigations. Despite their perceived limitations as a small department, they are able to conduct large-scale investigations using modern and effective techniques and methodologies. They recently solved a double capital murder investigation that I assisted them with, and I was repeatedly impressed with their knowledge, persistence, professionalism and investigation skills. I am very proud of the department, and I look forward to working with them, and the rest of the city, in the very near future.”
Davidson hasn’t officially started his duties yet because the city needs to hire a court clerk. Both will be sworn in at the same time, he said.
