Economic activity in Texas in July was likely suppressed by rising Covid-19 infection rates, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who will be disbursing $765.3 million in local sales tax allocations to cities, counties and other taxing districts this month. That number is down 4.5% compared to the disbursement in September 2019.
Sales tax collections, a measure of economic activity, have been recovering since April when business closures resulting from the state’s response to the pandemic socked collections 11.7% compared to April 2019. There were signs of recovery as Hegar reported June collections were up 3.6% compared to June 2019, an increase the comptroller attributed to relaxed physical distancing requirements.
Despite the statewide dip in July, Red River Valley sales tax collections remained strong, continuing a trend seen through the pandemic. Paris will be receiving $837,653.19 for sales in July. That’s up 11.81% compared to July 2019. That will push year-to-date collections to nearly $7.12 million, a figure that’s up 8.01% over the same period last year.
Lamar County collections continued to show strong growth, up 17.76% in July over July 2019 to $339,964.94. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $2.96 million, an increase of 17.03% over 2019’s year-to-date collections.
All taxing cities in Lamar County experienced collections growth in July, with Deport continuing to lead with an 81.55% increase over July 2019 to $5,383.48. Year-to-date, Deport has received $38,529.77 from Hegar’s office, a figure that’s up 73.92% over the same period last year. Sun Valley collections were up 46.76% to $4,252.83 in July, giving its year-to-date figure a boost to $34,386.27, up 35.69% over last year, and Toco’s collections were up 34.96% in July to $1,925.12, pushing its year-to-date total to $16,171.81, up 22.44% over last year.
Elsewhere in the county, Blossom’s sales tax netted the city $10,144 in July, up 22.17% over July 2019. Year-to-date, Blossom’s collections are up 20.81% to $98,007.04. Reno’s collections were up 10.01% to $29,777.12 for the month, helping to push the city’s sales tax revenue for the year to $233,706.33, up 15.38% over last year. And in Roxton, collections were up 4.77% to $1,320.31. For the year, the city is up 6.13% to $16,303.10.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 43.47% in July to $31,514.47 over last year’s $21,965.33. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $303,589.66, up 46.61%. Delta County’s increase for July was 5.04% to $9,168.04, helping to provide a 3.91% boost over the same period last year to $89,852.80. Meanwhile, Fannin County’s sales tax revenue growth in July was down 0.52% to $128,766.08. For the year, the county is up 12% to more than $1.06 million.
There was a mixed bag for regional county seats with Clarksville’s sales tax revenue up 18.37% to $36,887.48, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 19.54% to $359,647.34, and Bonham’s up 2.42% in July to $191,478.52, for a year-over-year growth of 7.87% to more than $1.70 million. Cooper, however, saw sales tax revenues fall 7.47% in the month-to-month comparison, down to $11,930.36. But for the year, Cooper’s revenue is still up 7.05% to $125,634.45.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 51.97% for July to $42,230.71, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 42.02% to $260,684.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.