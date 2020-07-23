CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville City Hall was filled to standing room only Tuesday evening as dozens of residents turned out in shows of support and opposition to the Confederate statue in the downtown square. The monument has come under fire recently as the national conversation has turned to the removal of Confederate monuments.
City resident Cory Gray advocated for the removal of the monument, and he asked those in attendance to approach the issue with empathy.
“It’s not black versus white; it’s black versus racism… It should be everyone versus racism,” he said. “You need to have an
empathetic heart, and if you don’t know what empathy is, empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s position.”
Gray also referenced Rivercrest ISD, which recently announced it would be altering its fight song and painting over the mascot of the Confederate soldier in the Rebels’ gym.
“Today we even have our neighboring city, Bogata — Rivercrest — they realize the division and misrepresentation that the Confederate statue and flag represents,” he said. “And their black population is smaller (than Clarksville’s), tremendously smaller.”
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing used her gavel multiple times throughout Gray’s presentation as attendees on numerous occasions called out and talked over him.
“You have all the same opportunities afforded to you that I do,” attendee Jeff Moore said at one point.
“I know it’s hard not to respond … I get it,” Rushing told attendees. “He has the floor, and then you can have the floor next.”
Gray said he wouldn’t be opposed to the statue being moved elsewhere, where it could stand in a historical context.
“We demand that that Confederate statue be taken down,” he said. “Put it where you’d like to see it … in a museum, that’s where it (belongs). It’s on public display, and it hurts lives.”
Clarksville resident Brian Sanders also spoke in favor of removing the statue from the square and made an emotional plea to the gathered attendees.
“The Word of God says He commands us to love one another,” Sanders said. “He commands us to love one another. … Even on sensitive issues, we cannot be disrespectful to each other.
“God is not pleased… and I come before you in the name of God and I come before you as a man of faith and a man of integrity and I guarantee you, if you hear the sound of my voice, I yield to you and I challenge you to search your hearts.”
Several attendees spoke in favor of keeping the statue in the town’s square. Among them was Paul Horne, who said the statue represents his family’s heritage.
“Texas, Red River County, Clarksville and my family have history and a heritage and a legacy that I don’t want stomped on,” he said.
Resident John Noe, who spoke in favor of keeping the statue, said the matter should be put to a vote by the public. If the majority of Clarksville voters want the statue taken down, he said, he’d support the decision.
Discussion also turned to whether the city could take action with the monument. Attendee Billy Carson said he thinks it should be up to the county. And Rushing said research was still being done to determine whether the city could remove it.
“It was placed on the square, but who did (the Daughters of the Confederacy) give it to? Did they give it to the city (or) did they give it to the county? Nothing’s been found,” Rushing said.
Ultimately, the council took no action on the matter, and Rushing said the city would continue looking into the matter.
