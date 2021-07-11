CLARKSVILLE — Though the next budget meeting isn’t until next week, Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said he believes the county will give longevity pay raises to the sheriff’s deputies.
“I’d rather do that than a flat percentage because it’s fair to the people that have been here a long time,” the judge said.
This comes after budget meetings in June erupted over low pay for the deputies, with several county residents and sheriff’s deputies turning up at the meetings to protest the pay, long hours and low staff numbers at the Red River County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the sheriff’s investigators, Samantha Sellers, threatened to quit her job if the commissioners didn’t give the department raises.
The deputies currently make $13.50 an hour, and Williamson said the longevity raises would be an extra $600 per year, which is capped at $4,200. A longevity raise is a raise each year based on the number of years of service, which is added to each year, so the first year would be $600 extra, the second $1,200, etc.
“What we’re going to do, I think, is raise the longevity pay, from $5 per month to $50 per month,” Williamson said. “That will give people a nice raise, … hopefully (by the time the deputies reach the cap), by then we will have raised the cap and we can raise the longevity pay a little bit more.”
The raise would only be for the sheriff’s deputies, not for other county employees, he added.
In a previous meeting, Williamson said that in order to provide raises for everyone in the sheriff’s office, he would have to raise taxes, and the county is already higher than surrounding counties at 80 cents per $100 property valuation. For comparison, Lamar County for 2020 was set at 38.39 cents per $100 valuation, Titus County is 46.79 cents, Bowie County is 42.4322 cents and Franklin County is 50.022 cents.
Raising taxes is something Williamson is firmly against, he said, because if it goes up too much, people wouldn’t be able to afford their homes, and a portion of the taxes, the road and bridges tax especially, has to be used specifically for roads, bridges and associated costs and can’t be spent on other areas like pay for the sheriff’s office.
The next meeting of the Red River County Commissioners is Monday at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom, but it is a regularly scheduled meeting, not a budget meeting. The next budget meeting will be July 19, he said, and the chief appraiser has told Williamson the final property values for Red River County would be in so the commissioners can have a better idea of the budget.
