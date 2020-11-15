Honey Grove ISD Logo
HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees will select a president, vice president and secretary when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Honey Grove ISD Board Room, 1206 N. 17th St.

The agenda also includes updates by campus principals and the superintendent, an exit incentive package for the 2020-21 school year, funds adjustments for retirements of loans and for construction repairs and renovation.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine.

