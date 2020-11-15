HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees will select a president, vice president and secretary when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Honey Grove ISD Board Room, 1206 N. 17th St.
The agenda also includes updates by campus principals and the superintendent, an exit incentive package for the 2020-21 school year, funds adjustments for retirements of loans and for construction repairs and renovation.
