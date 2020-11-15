Paris ISD student Tate Lewis will take a swing at $125,000 scholarship on Monday.
The Paris High School senior will compete in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway which will be pre-recorded Monday and aired during the SEC championship game on Dec. 16.
“I was just looking at scholarships online,” Lewis said. “I found the Dr Pepper one, and it’s something I really like talking about, my dreams and goals in life.”
To be considered for the scholarship, Lewis had to submit a 60-second video describing why he deserved the scholarship, with Dr Pepper featured in the video. Lewis was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, basically he only had half a heart. Five open heart surgeries, a stroke and paralyzed vocal chords haven’t stopped him from challenging himself. He’s even competed in the Texas State High School Golf Championship.
Lewis featured the downtown Dr Pepper mural and the Eiffel Tower in his video, interspersed with images of him golfing and pictures of him after surgery.
In the voiceover, he says he wants the scholarship so he can study business management and marketing at the University of Texas in Dallas and one day start his own business that will help open doors for others with disabilities. The money will also help his parents who have significant medical debt from his surgeries, he said.
“I just need one more doctor to truly change my life,” Lewis said in the video. “Dr Pepper, your support will help me prove to kids with disabilities that we get to decide what we are truly capable of.”
There were 111,000 who entered the contest, and six finalists were chosen, Lewis said. The contest will have the competitors seeing how many footballs they can throw into a giant Dr Pepper can within 30 seconds. The top three will receive $125,000 each in scholarship money to their school, and the runners up will receive $75,000. Lewis will throw against Chemari Reeves, a nursing student from Fairburn, Georgia.
He is ready for the competition, he said.
“I’m working on the strength, working on getting it stronger. I think strength and accuracy are the most important, and hopefully the speed will come itself,” Lewis said.
Because of Covid-19 and health restrictions, the segment will be pre-recorded at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco and air during the SEC Championship at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 on CBS, with the winner announced then.
“I’m very thankful for Dr Pepper and the opportunity they have given me,” Lewis said. “Just being given this opportunity is already a win for me.”
Lewis is the son of Dr. Duane and Cheri Lewis.
