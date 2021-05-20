One hundred and sixty-six area students were honored at a ceremony Monday night for earning the designation of Texas Scholar.
“Tonight is especially meaningful, because in 2007, I was a senior at North Lamar High School and a Texas Scholar,” United Way Board President Mihir Pankaj said to the crowd at Wildcat Stadium. “You have made your parents proud, your school district proud and your community proud. Now it is up to you to continue to set high goals for yourself and keep achieving them.”
Students from North Lamar, Clarksville, Chisum, Paris and Prairiland ISDs were honored for going above and beyond academic requirements before graduating high school. Superintendents, principals and other school administrators were on hand, first recognizing the valedictorians and salutatorians of each district and then the other students who achieved the designation.
The United Way of Lamar County also awarded scholarships to five students. United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said the nonprofit awards the academic and community service scholarships every year, but it has been a goal of the agency to increase that. Last year, the United Way added the career and technology education scholarship, and this year it added the first generation scholarship.
The first generation scholarship went to Prairiland ISD student Eduardo Banda while the CTE scholarship went to Kenzley Waldroup. This year, the United Way awarded three academic scholarships, one each to Paris ISD’s Keshawn Wallace, Chisum ISD’s Evan Braziel and North Lamar ISD’s Wesley Crites.
“All of the applicants for this scholarship had to write an essay on how the United Way or one of our partner agencies affected their life,” Wilson said. “Our recipients this year were so good, their academic achievement so high, their recommendations so good, their involvement and community service so outstanding that this year, we’re awarding three scholarships.”
At the end of the ceremony, Pankaj thanked not only the students for their hard work, but everyone who supported them along the way.
“I also want to salute every teacher that taught them for the last 12 years and to commend every parent and family member that guided and supported them along the way,” he said.
