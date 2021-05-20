Texas Scholars

The United Way honored Texas Scholars Monday evening at a ceremony at Wildcat Stadium and handed out five scholarships.

Local Texas Scholars include:

Ellie Ables, Ella Amis, Alysabeth Andoe, Cody Ausmus, Lauren Avery, Blake Ballard, Eduardo Banda, Ryan Bell, Parker Benson, Parker Bolton, Haylie Boyd, Beau Brazeal, Evan Braziel, Madison Bridgers, Parker Brown, Bailee Brown-McCleary, Maggi Burton, Ryan Butler, Ashlyn Callihan, Sarah Carl, Sophie Carl, McKenzie Carlton, Brandi Cary, Isaac Castillo-Rojas, Jessica Cervantes, Bridgitte Collard, Mackenzie Collins, Tanner Collins, Jace Cooper, Collin Coplin, Lane Cornmesser, Fernando Coronado, Baylee Covington, Wesley Crites, Hannah Crosswhite, Donata Curvino, Cayden Day, McKenna Downs, Emma Doyal, Morgan Dudley-Pullins, Kevin Dyck, Madison Edwards, Harrison England, Zoe England, Brody Erwin, Justin Eudy, Canaan Evans, Addison Exum, Lannie Farris, Adysen Finc,h Kip Floyd, T.J. Folse, Emma Fowler, Payton Fowler, Jailen Franklin, Sidney Frierson, Veronica Froese, Brylee Galloway, Treasure Garvin, Hannah Gibbons, Kellan Gibson, Kaiya Gilbreath, Atajdren Gill, Isai Godinez, Garrett Golden, Edwin Gonzales-Salazar, Taylor Gordon, Jonathan Greenwell, George Gribble, Tyler Haley, Jaycie Hall, Marietta Hamill, Lisandro Hernandez, Jacob Hipp, Lilian Hobbs, Emily Hodges, Chloe Holbrook, Bryce Hollje, Destiny Hudson, Melodie Huesca, Zoie Hurst, Karsyn Iltis, Jacob Johnson, Micaiah Jolliff, Troy Jones, Sara Keisler, Andy Kirk, Kristin Knowles, Paul Landers, Abagail Lawson, Jordyn Lawson, Camila Lenertz, Mara Leonard, Jordan Leverett, Tate Lewis, Leighann Lindsey, Isabella LoCicero, Grant Lowry, Morgan Lyles, Keeley Mahon, Corbin Martin, Kylie Miller, Logan Moore, MaKenna Morton, Emmanuel Munoz-Tovar, Hannah Murdock, Jacob Myers, Alex Nava, Abby Neilson, Summer Newsom, Trent Nickerson, Hunter Oneal, Rebecca Painter, McKinley Parris, Jennifer Perez, Grace Perry, Grace Preston, Chloe Prestridge, Merideth Puckett, Noel Rainey, Angela Ramirez, Joel Richards, Macy Richardson, Ammy Rivera-Villacorta, Mikaila Rogers, Weston Romans, Karlie Rouse, Madison Routon, Lisseth Salazar-Diaz, Savanna Sandor, Caleb Sanford, Matthew Scott, Felicity Sefick, Madison Semanek, Chandler Sikes, Jesse Simpson, Brian Slater, Aliyah Smith, Emaly Sneed, Allyssa Standifer, Karson Stephens, Kendall Stephens, Ollivia Stiles, Meredith Stone, Ashtin Stutsman, Shaeffer Suttle, Jacob Thomas, Arthur Tijerina, Jane Tijerina, Kanon Tongson, Ashley Trenchard, Brandon Tullos, Riley Vaughn, Connar Vorheis, Kenzley Waldroup, Corbin Waldroup, Keshwan Wallace, Travis Walter, Levi Weems, Clairah White, Kaci Williams, Riley Williams, Madison Winter, Makayla Winton, Gabbi Wood and Kayden Yates.

See the Sunday, May 16, edition of The Paris News for a two-page spread honoring the Texas Scholars.