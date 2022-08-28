Texas-Handgun-Ruling

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he prepares for a rally in support of open carry gun laws at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas. A federal judge on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 has struck down one of Texas' few remaining firearm restrictions, finding a law that barred adults under the age of 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

While only 64 school districts statewide utilize the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s school marshal program, which allows district employees to carry firearms, several rural Northeast Texas districts say school marshals and other armed employees are actively on campuses.

Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said the district started a “defender program” about five years ago and has around 20 armed employees on its campuses.

