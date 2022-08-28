While only 64 school districts statewide utilize the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s school marshal program, which allows district employees to carry firearms, several rural Northeast Texas districts say school marshals and other armed employees are actively on campuses.
Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said the district started a “defender program” about five years ago and has around 20 armed employees on its campuses.
“Our main thing is we make sure all of the doors are locked and stay locked,” Ballad said. “We checked all of the doors this year and fixed what we needed.”
The district also recently formed a police department and hired former Paris Police Lt. John Berry as its police chief, pending approval by TCOLE.
Earlier this year, as a response to the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Education Commissioner Mike Morath to instruct the state’s 1,247 school districts to begin conducting weekly inspections of exterior doors and to encourage an increase of trained law enforcement and school marshals on campus.
“In the wake of this devastating crime, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that our schools provide a safe and secure environment for the children of Texas,” Abbott wrote.
North Lamar ISD said it opts out of using school marshals, but does have an unspecified number of employees armed in its guardian plan, which allows school boards across Texas to grant permission for anyone, including designated employees, to carry firearms under the authority of the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act and the Texas Penal Code.
“We have an obligation to protect our students and staff members from any possible threats,” North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said in a statement. “We feel having trained armed staff members serves as a deterrent for anyone who might consider entering our schools with the intent to do harm.”
Stewart said signs are placed in front of all campuses notifying visitors of armed staff and that the district also uses Raptor Technology’s visitor management software to scan driver’s licenses before printing photo ID passes for visitors.
Stewart said all district police officers had received Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and Our Nation’s Experts (ONE) Training, both of which prepare first responders for active shooter situations.
Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services Gary Preston said the city’s namesake district opted out of both the school marshal or guardian program due to its district police department but noted a focus on security and training for its faculty, along with the student population and their parents.
“There’s been even more enhanced focus on training teachers and students at the beginning of the school year,” Preston said. “Extra training, internal audits, making sure all of our doors work properly and other things we do every year, and have done for years, but with a heightened focus.”
Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Tiffany Mabe wouldn’t say how many employees were armed, but she confirmed there were employees in the school marshal program in addition to the district’s two full-time police officers.
Additional security, Mabe said, includes IP access control systems on the district’s doors and training substitute teachers on safety measures, among other measures.
“We have done our additional safety training with both our staff and our guardian team,” she added. “We had active shooter training for our school marshals (Aug. 16), and our guardian team had active shooter training last July.”
Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said the district has around 20 employees in its guardian plan, along with a full-time police officer employed as the district’s chief of police.
“We’ve always met the number of safety drills we have for our quota, but we’ve also increased the number of those across our campuses,” she added.
Thompson said the district has held safety training for substitute teachers and installed additional IP access control systems on its campuses’s doors.
Trinity Christian Academy, Cooper ISD and Chisum ISD were not available for comment by press time.
