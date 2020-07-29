HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD students will be welcomed back to school Sept. 2, and families in the district will have the option to choose between in-class and remote learning as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
“There will be further communication regarding parents choosing the mode of instruction for their students,” Honey Grove ISD states on its website.
The at-home, or asynchronous, learning model is begin adopted by schools throughout the region to provide families the greatest flexibility in educating their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Families opting for remote learning will have daily check-ins with teachers as a requirement to receive full attendance. Additionally, four hours worth of work will be provided to students each school day.
Students must also attend, whether virtually or otherwise, at least 90% of the class to receive credit.
By starting school Sept. 2, the district plans to end the school year June 4.
For in-class students, the district will institute several precautions to ward against the spread of Covid-19, including the use of social distancing and face coverings. All students from fourth grade and above will be required to wear a face mask or shield outside the cafeteria, Superintendent Todd Morrison said. Although the school will provide face masks to students daily, students may bring their own as well. Faculty members will also wear masks.
There have been 196 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fannin County since testing began in March, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The disease has claimed seven lives while the state is reporting 169 recoveries, leaving 23 active cases in the county.
Although Morrison did not expect class sizes to be lower than normal, he said room would be made in the classrooms to allow for 6 feet as per social distancing guidelines.
Athletics and other extracurriculars are currently allowed, although Morrison cautioned that the ruling could change any day. He also added the final call would be up to the University Interscholastic League to determine.
“Like I said, this is a very fluid topic, and it moves quickly, so UIL could change that tomorrow. If they change that tomorrow, then we’ll have to readjust for what we’re doing. But right now, athletics is a go in regards to what’s transpiring there... But if you are choosing remote instruction, unless there is some extenuating circumstance that we don’t understand, then we think that you’re choosing not to be a part of extracurricular activities,” he said.
Morrison added that a form would be sent out to parents and guardians to establish a consensus on opening procedures.
“Whatever you choose, guys, as your path of instruction for your kiddo, without a doubt, I respect your decision, whichever way you choose. This is something that is unprecedented. This is something that changes every day, and it’s something that you got to make the best decision possible for you and your family. So whatever that choice is, I respect that… We’re going to monitor and adjust to the best of our ability, and we appreciate your help in that,” he said.
Other schools, such as Clarksville and Paris ISD have adopted similar procedures in regards to safety and reopening precautions. Clarksville ISD is working at eliminating as many potential surfaces as possible. Locker keypads have been removed from doors, and students will now cite keycodes to staff members. Bus drivers will also wear face masks, and other extensive protocols will be put in place.
Honey Grove High School new student registration opens Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Each new student has been asked to bring a parent’s driver's license, student birth certificate, student Social Security card, shot records and a current transcript.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.