Paris Police Stock.jpg

Paris Police Department

A Paris woman was arrested on a warrant charging her with stealing more than $30,000 from a local business, and other warrants for unrelated charges.

Lisa Mann Leeks, 48, of Paris, was held over the weekend at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000 for warrants charging her with theft of property; more than $30,000 but less than $150,000; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

