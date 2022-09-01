A Paris woman was arrested on a warrant charging her with stealing more than $30,000 from a local business, and other warrants for unrelated charges.
Lisa Mann Leeks, 48, of Paris, was held over the weekend at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000 for warrants charging her with theft of property; more than $30,000 but less than $150,000; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
According to court records, Paris police met with business owner Michael Erwin, who reported an employee theft of approximately $34,000.
Erwin provided police with surveillance video showing Leeks taking a cash payment but never depositing the money in her bank bag or placing it in her desk as it should have been.
Leeks then mixed the money with other files before entering the business’s kitchen area with a file, out of view of the camera and other employees, court records show.
Erwin reported to police that Leeks documented a $900 cash payment but did not account for any other money received.
Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett did not confirm the place of business, but appraisal records show Paris Monuments listed under properties owned by Michael and Joni Erwin.
Later that day, officers obtained a search warrant for Leeks’s residence in the 700 block of County Road 14650, where they discovered 465 grams of packaged THC candies and less than two grams of marijuana, court records show.
At the residence, officers spoke with a man that identified as Leeks’ live-in boyfriend, who said the drugs were his, court records show.
Paris police stopped Leeks’s vehicle at 1:26 p.m. Friday, knowing she had multiple warrants out for her arrest, according to a news release issued by the Paris Police Department.
She was later transferred to Lamar County Jail and released Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.